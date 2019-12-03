Longest-serving clerk in Alabama retires from Grant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANT, Ala.- The longest-serving clerk in Alabama is saying goodbye.

The town of Grant had a surprise retirement party for Carolyn May at Monday’s town hall meeting.

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth issued a proclamation in her honor.

“On behalf of the citizens of Alabama, I recognize and congratulate Carolyn May upon her retirement as the longest serving clerk of the state. Her commitment of 39 years to the town of grant, her leadership and regulatory compliance, financial compliance, her administrative proficiency is greatly acknowledged and appreciated,” said Ainsworth before handing May the proclamation plaque.

State Rep. Wes Kitchens was also in attendance to share his appreciation.

Mayor Larry Walker presented May with a rare gift: a key to the city.

“In the 11 years I’ve been mayor, we’ve given one key to the city," said Walker. "It’s to someone we feel really serves it, someone who has contributed to the town and the community. It is not a key to any lock, but it is the true key to the hearts of the citizens of Grant."

It was an emotional surprise for May.

“Absolutely overwhelming and so very special. Words can’t describe it. Very special. I was not expecting this. I was expecting to come in, have a meeting, write minutes and carry on,” said May.

Walker describes May as hard-working, well-respected, and incredibly knowledgeable, but most of all, as an overall nice person.

“She’s always got a smile on her face and when you deal with the public continuously on a daily basis, sometimes it’s hard to keep a smile on your face,” laughed Walker.

May was emotional while writing her letter of resignation. She said describing her time with the town was difficult.

“It has been a tremendous part of my life. I tell some folks this is like my third child It brought tears to my eyes knowing that I would be leaving, but it is time,” said May.

May told WHNT News 19 that she plans to spend her time now with family and hopes to visit her daughter in California more often.

Walker also declared December 18th, which is May’s last day, as Carolyn May Day.

Current court clerk and magistrate Phillip Goodson will replace May.