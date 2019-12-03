× Local nonprofits hope for donations on Giving Tuesday

Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, many people have been doing a lot of shopping the past couple of days.

Today, December 3, is Giving Tuesday – a day to give back to our community.

Last year, people in more than 150 countries raised more than $380 million.

And people are really trending toward donating online. A lot of money was donated through Facebook.

Besides just monetary donations, the day inspires countless in-kind donations and acts of kindness given in its name.

There are a ton of local non-profit organizations that hope you will consider donating to them today.

A few of these organizations include:

“Giving Tuesday is a day that you can really think of others,” Downtown Rescue Mission CEO Keith Overholt said. “We really wish or hope that folks in the community would think about us on that day because it’s a great day to give online or give through the mail.”

The goal this year is to raise even more money and make a huge impact on local communities.