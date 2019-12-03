Law enforcement issues Emergency Missing Child Alert for 2-year-old boy

Posted 8:33 pm, December 3, 2019, by , Updated at 09:13PM, December 3, 2019

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for Prince Byron Windham of Parrish, Ala.

Parrish Police say the 2-year-old boy is African-American, 2’9″ tall, weighing 29 lbs. with black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray and black jogging suit, with a blue long sleeve shirt, and a green toboggan at his home in Parrish on December 3.

Police are searching for a 2006 Cadillac GTS with the license plate #64FA623 in connection to the child’s disappearance.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Prince Byron Windham, please contact the Parrish Police Department at (205) 483-7100 or call your local law enforcement office.

