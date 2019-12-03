× Huntsville man arrested, Madison Police say he injured officer on Thanksgiving

MADISON, Ala. – A man has been arrested and Madison Police said he injured an officer while resisting arrest on Thanksgiving.

According to MPD, Huntsville Police arrested Nicholas Demetra Pappas, 34, at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.

MPD said Pappas was driving a stolen motorcycle on Balch Road and injured an officer while resisting arrest. He ran away and officers were unable to locate him on Thanksgiving.

The officer was taken to Madison Hospital on Thanksgiving with non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released the same day.

Jail records show Pappas is being held without bond on charges of receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, and trafficking in stolen identities.

Madison Police stated their detectives will be pursuing warrants against Pappas for second-degree assault and fleeing or attempting to elude.

Police said additional charges are also possible.