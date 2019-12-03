× Hangout Music Festival announces 2020 lineup

GULF SHORES, Ala. – Attention festival-goers!

The ​Hangout Music Festival​ announced its lineup for the 11th installment of the annual festival. The festival will take over the beaches of Gulf Shores from May 15th through the 17th.

The highly anticipated lineup includes: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Marshmello, Lana Del Rey, Cage The Elephant, Juice WRLD, Illenium, Kane Brown, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Louis The Child, The Head and the Heart, RL Grime and many more of the biggest artists in pop, rock, hip-hop, electronic and country.

Tickets go on sale Monday, December 9th at 10:00 a.m. CT. with a special pre-sale on Friday, December 6th at 10:00 a.m.

Click here to check out the tickets and full lineup.