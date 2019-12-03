× Governor Ivey awards grant to encourage census partcipation

Governor Kay Ivey has awarded a $ 1 million grant to encourage people to participate in the census.

Once every ten years, the U.S. Census Bureau conducts a census, collecting information from each household in the country. The census will ask questions determining how many people live at your home, if you own or rent it, and the sex, age, and race of those in your household. You will also be asked about whether a person in your home is of Hispanic, Latino, or Spanish origin. The bureau says those responses are used by federal agencies to monitor compliance about anti-discrimination.

The outreach funding is an effort to get people in Alabama to answer these questions and is distributed throughout 34 government agencies and organizations across the state.

Five of the receiving agencies are in north Alabama and include:

Arc of Madison County – $48,000 to reach disabled residents throughout the state

Franklin County Commission – $40,000 to hold census outreach activities, targeted at hard-to-reach populations in the county

Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments – $40,000 to focus on using digital media and advertising to promote census participation throughout five counties in northwest Alabama

City of Cullman – $40,000 for the city to partner with more than 30 groups to promote census participation throughout Cullman County

City of Decatur – $5,500 to host community events promoting census awareness

Sometime in April 2020, every Alabama household will receive an invitation to respond to the census. There are three ways to participate – online, over the phone, or on paper. Instructions on how to complete the census will be on the mailed out invitation.