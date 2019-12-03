× Discounted spay/neuter services available for qualifying Huntsville residents

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you live in Huntsville and meet certain conditions, you can get your dog or cat spayed or neutered for $5.

According to a Facebook post from Huntsville Animal Services, you can get the discounted surgery at several animal clinics across the city if you are on Medicaid, WIC, food stamps, Social Security Disability, or if you have an annual household income of $35,000 or less.

You can call the clinics below and tell them you live in Huntsville and you want to make a Fixin’ AL appointment.