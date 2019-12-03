× Decatur man facing drug charges following police chase

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police say a man with arrest warrants tried to run from them on Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, November 28th, police arrested Joshua Brandon Atchley following a car chase through Decatur. Police say Atchley was driving a tan Pontiac Grand AM when he was pulled over during a traffic stop. The officer discovered there were active warrants for Atchley’s arrest and that’s when Atchley led the officer on a chase.

The pursuit ended on Goldridge Drive SW, where police say Atchley attempted to continue the chase on foot.

Police say Atchley was taken into custody shortly after and had methamphetamine, hallucinogens, prescription medication, and drug paraphernalia with him.

Atchley was placed under arrest for two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to flee or elude law enforcement, and running a red light, according to the report.

He was taken to the Morgan County Jail with a $3,200 bond.