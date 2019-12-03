Community Foundation announces $790K Giving Tuesday donation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Giving Tuesday follows on the heels of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It's a national celebration that gives us a chance to pause, reflect and support the community in a huge way.

On December 3rd, multiple charities and non-profits received a cut of a more than $790,000 grant at a Giving Tuesday event hosted by the Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

The grant is thanks to the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville and the Corporate Giving Network. CEO Melissa Thompson said ten companies donated thousands to help fund much-needed programs in the area.

"We have so many wonderful organizations who are on the front lines of doing good work in this community," said Thompson. "The community foundation isn't there to do the work, we're there to support those are doing the work."

The money will be divided among organizations like the Boys and Girls Club, Ability Plus, and The United Way of Madison County.

The following companies within the Community Foundation’s Corporate Giving Network presented grants: