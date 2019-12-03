× Case of Limestone County child who died after being left in car goes to grand jury

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The case of a Toney woman charged with leaving her child in a vehicle overnight has been waived to a grand jury.

Elizabeth Case, 36, had a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Limestone County District Court.

Limestone County authorities arrested Case in October and charged her with murder after her 13-month-old child was left in a car on a Friday night and into the afternoon the next day.

Investigators said Case put the child in a car seat around 9 p.m. on a Friday night and went dumpster diving all night in Madison and Limestone counties. When she returned home around 5:40 a.m. Saturday, investigators said she went to bed in the home and left the child in the car.

The baby’s grandmother came to Case’s home around 1:30 p.m. Saturday and couldn’t find the child, investigators said. After finding the baby in the car, authorities said Case put the baby in the shower instead of seeking immediate medical help.