MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for a man suspected of using counterfeit money.

The sheriff’s office posted surveillance images Tuesday morning of a man who allegedly used counterfeit money at the Walgreens and Dollar General stores in Meridianville on Nov. 20.

Anyone who has information about the suspect is asked to contact Investigator Jason Payne with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 256-533-8841.