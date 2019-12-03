× Are any of these items yours? Priceville police want to know

PRICEVILLE, Ala. – Priceville police recovered items stolen from cars in Priceville over the weekend.

Are any of the items yours? Contact the Priceville Police Department at (256) 355-5476.

Police say that early Sunday morning 2 individuals went through subdivisions in Priceville and burglarized at least 20 cars. According to Cheif Rick Williams, they stole thousands of dollars worth of firearms, electronics, clothing, and more.

Priceville Police want you to come to retrieve your stolen items.

Williams said that Huntsville Police arrested the two suspects on Drake Avenue Monday.

Brandon Watts and Haley Flood were booked in the Morgan County Jail with multiple charges, according to police.