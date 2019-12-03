A Few Showers Friday; Rain & Storms Early Next Week

Friday: Scattered showers make a return to the forecast Friday.

A weakening upper level disturbance will be the culprit for our rain chances.

Showers will be scattered and relatively light Friday, more of a nuisance than a big rain maker. Still, be prepared to have the rain gear on Friday.

More rain early next week: A chance for more impactful rain comes late Sunday into Monday as a cold front pushes through the Tennessee Valley.

This setup looks to bring more widespread and potentially heavier rainfall. Behind this, cold air looks to move in by the middle of next week.

Check out the latest discussion about the forecast.

Meteorologist Alex Puckett

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/meteorologistalexpuckett

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/puckettwx