6th annual Huntsville Christmas Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The streets of downtown Huntsville were filled with families braving chilly weather for the Huntsville Christmas Parade.

The theme this year was Christmas Around the World.

Three judges graded the floats on creativity, execution, and theme. First place won $300, second won $200 and third won $100.

Santa himself took a break from the chilly temperatures up north to enjoy some southern holiday spirit. Santa talked with WHNT NEWS 19 reporter Ethan Fitzgerald about why he loves Huntsville.

"This is the Rocket City. Anytime the sleigh needs a few repairs, there are rocket scientists everywhere. In fact, that's where it is tonight while I'm working here at the parade," said Santa.