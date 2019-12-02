Thrive Alabama holds open house to observe World AIDS Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A local nonprofit continues to work to end the stigma surrounding patients living with HIV and AIDS.

Thrive Alabama will hold an open house Monday night to observe World AIDS Day. The event starts at 5:30 p.m.

The organization plans to celebrate the lives of family and friends who died of AIDS over the last 30 years at the event.

It will also recognize the advancement of modern HIV medication but Thrive Alabama has grown to help so many more people than just those living with HIV.

"I used to come to thrive Alabama to get tested for HIV years ago and it was a very small clinic. And to know that the clinic grew from a small place that was taking care of people living with HIV to now this large clinic that's taking care of people from all walks of life is a great thing," said Mark Moore, Thrive Alabama Director of Development.

Thrive Alabama is now a federally qualified health center, so patients with diabetes, high blood pressure, and other health concerns can also receive treatment there.