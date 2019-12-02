Three North Alabama residents to compete in Special Olympics Winter World Games 2021

Three North Alabama residents will represent the USA at the Special Olympics Winter World Games 2021 in Sweden.

Elizabeth Allen, Deeb Habchi, and Kelly Rice recieved letters over the Thanksgiving holiday stating they had been selected to compete.

Kelly and Deeb are Madison residents and Elizabeth is from Harvest.

The Alabama Special Olympics Skating Team‘s Facebook said the Alabama Skating Team is a proud component of the Special Olympics program. The team currently has 10 members and represents mostly North Alabama.