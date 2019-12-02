State Christmas tree coming to Alabama Capitol

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The state Christmas tree is coming to the Alabama Capitol.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office says the tree is arriving at about noon Monday. A lighting ceremony is set for 5:30 p.m. Friday, and the public is invited.

This year’s Christmas tree is a 35-foot-tall (11-meter) Eastern Red Cedar grown in Bullock County. It was donated by Ray Allen’s farm of Fitzpatrick.

The tree will be displayed on the front steps of the state Capitol. Decorations will include ornaments commemorating Alabama’s bicentennial.