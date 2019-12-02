Small Business Commission hosts public hearing in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Members of the Small Business Commission, including Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, were in Sand Mountain Monday for a public hearing.

The Guntersville City Senior Center was packed with business, community, and education leaders.

The public hearing allowed an open discussion regarding the growth and prosperity of small businesses.

“If you look at most of your job growth and you look at the kind that’s growing, it actually comes from small businesses growing not large corporations,” said Ainsworth. “So what we want to do is actually find out what can we do to make sure small businesses continue to thrive in Alabama and that we’re helping them be successful.”

During the hearing, small business owners addressed several topics including a shortage of skilled workers and taxation issue improvement opportunities.

Here is the schedule for the next public hearings:

Auburn – January 15, 2020

Tuscaloosa – January 22, 2020

Mobile – January 29, 2020

All meetings start at 10 a.m.