MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are investigating a shooting on Cedar Creek Road in Falkville.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirms they have joined the Falkville Police Department at the scene.

Emergency crews airlifted one person to the hospital.

Authorities have one person in custody.

Falkville Area: We have joined Falkville Police Department in responding to a domestic disturbance involving a shooting. One subject has been detained, one is being transported to hospital by air evac. Scene is secure with Investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/ZyjGufpZvK — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) December 2, 2019