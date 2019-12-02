Sheffield City Schools seeking to employ full-time social worker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — Sheffield City Schools is helping to tackle the mental health crisis by hiring a social worker.

Administrators said the social worker will serve all schools in the district but the focus will be on junior high and high school students.

The social worker will assist in areas where counselors may be spread thin like crisis intervention, risk assessment, and professional development.

"This position will go hand in hand with some other training our counselors have recently received for mental health first-aid and again, help our staff be able to identify students who are truly in crisis or in need of additional supports," said Julie Box, Director of Student Services.

Qualified individuals interested in applying for this position can fill out an application on the Alabama Department of Education's website.