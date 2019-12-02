Secretary of State’s Office hosts mobile voter registration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - As people stepped off the bus at the transit station in Huntsville on Monday, they were greeted by a warm lobby and people waiting to register them to vote.

The Office of the Secretary of State hosted a mobile unit, registering people to vote and issuing free photo voter ID cards.

They were also explaining to people their voting rights.

Al Heard was one of many that registered Monday morning. He said he hopes his vote will make a difference.

"It's an American way of life, and I'm an American, and we need qualified people to represent the people and I think we've been misrepresented for years, for a matter of fact decades," said Al Heard, registered voter.

Monday's initiative of preparing people for the next election is a part of Huntsville's Rosa Parks celebration.