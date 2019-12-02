Residents displaced by Huntsville apartment fire staying positive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Several families are without homes after an apartment fire destroyed eight units in Huntsville.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews were called to Sunlake at Edgewater apartments, located off Zierdt Road, just south of I-565 on Sunday.

Several residents who were impacted by the fire say the whole incident is awful, but they are glad no lives were lost.

"Main thing out of this is that everyone survived," says BJ Wells. "We didn't have causalities or anything like that. That's a good thing."

BJ and Michelle Wells are Sunlake at Edgewater residents. Sunday morning, their lives were changed.

"Someone bammed on the door real hard -- bam, bam, bam!" says Michele. "I opened the door and it was a fireman, and he said 'Get out now!'"

The Wells live on the top floor of building 600. Michele says the fire demolished a lot of apartments and a lot of lives but adds they are moving on with their lives.

They say within 30 minutes of the fire, Red Cross was at the complex giving emergency funds for food and hotel stays for those impacted. With all those helping, the Wells family is looking on the bright side.

"The community has been very well to us," says BJ. "Everybody has offered their help. I want to give gratitude to our fire department."

Each resident was impacted differently. Some lost a little, others lost a lot. But the Wells say they are keeping their heads up to give others hope.

"The Lord does things in mysterious ways and we just happy to be still above the ground," says BJ. "Life goes on."

WHNT News 19 has reached out to Sunlake at Edgewater for comment, and have yet to hear back.

Residents say they are collecting donations for items such as clothing and food inside the leasing office at Sunlake.