Pedestrian killed in Madison County wreck Sunday night

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – ALEA says that a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 72 Sunday night.

Calvin Deshawn Bledsoe, 39, of Huntsville was struck and killed by a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup while he was walking on the highway. The crash occurred at 7:00 p.m. on U.S. 72 at the 106-mile marker just under a mile east of Huntsville, according to the report.

Officials say Bledsoe was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured, according to authorities.

ALEA Troopers are investigating.