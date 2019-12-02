× Nashville airport uses social media to reunite girl with lost stuffed bunny

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (NASHVILLE, TN) — A young girl was reunited with her stuffed bunny after leaving it at the gate when she boarded her flight at Nashville International Airport.

Harper Rae’s travel companion is a stuffed bunny named Penny. BNA says Harper Rae was excited about her family’s big trip to Chicago. However, somewhere in Concourse C between the Food Court and Gate C18, Penny went missing. Her family looked everywhere for an hour, but could not find Penny, leaving Harper Rae very upset.

Distraught, the family boarded their Southwest Airlines flight to Chicago.

Meanwhile, Penny was able to find her way to Gate C18, where gate agents with Southwest Airlines took good care of her. The agents reached out to BNA for help locating Penny’s family through social media.

BNA then put out a call on social media asking for help spreading the word.

On Thanksgiving, Penny’s family saw the social media posts. BNA then reached out to the family and confirmed their BNA arrival day and time. BNA also reassured Harper Rae that Penny was safe and sound at the information center, waiting for Harper Rae to come home.

1/ We LOVE happy endings at @Fly_Nashville. Today, we had one! This is the story of Penny and Harper Rae. Read on 👇#Thread #BringBNABunnyHome pic.twitter.com/DaSjdPf9zE — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) November 30, 2019

Harper Rae and her family touched down Saturday at BNA where they were reunited with Penny. Harper Rae’s mother, Jennifer, told officials at BNA her daughter was “thrilled to get [Penny] back and looking forward to telling all her school friends about Penny’s Thanksgiving adventures at the airport.”