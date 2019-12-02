Mayor Tommy Battle declares Dec. 2 as Rosa Parks Day in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A civil rights icon was recognized with a statue in Montgomery, 64 years after her arrest and refusal to sit at the back of the bus. Now, the memory of Rosa Parks will be seated throughout the city of Huntsville for years to come.

Rosa Parks was a sister to the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. A sister of the Greek organization said in Monday's Rosa Parks Day press conference, "We are so proud of our sister."

Parks was also a champion for racial equality. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said, "Leaving many to call her the mother of the civil rights movement."

Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her seat on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama on December 1, 1955.

"Mrs. Parks chose to take a seat so that I, today, can stand before you," said Rep. Laura Hall (D).

After that, thousands of black people boycotted the public bus transportation system, in a peaceful protest to end segregation.

"I Tommy Battle, mayor of the City of Huntsville, due hereby proclaim December 2, 2019, as Rosa Parks Day," said Mayor Battle.

With a reminder of what Rosa Parks stood for, city partners worked together to designate a seat on each Huntsville public transportation bus in honor of her. The first seat is reserved for Rosa Parks.

"We're asking everyone to ride the bus today, today, because of the City of Huntsville, you'll be able to ride the bus at no charge," said Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels.

The spirit of Rosa Parks will ride with so many residents for years to come.

A Rosa Parks Day Commemoration Service will take place on December 8 at Church Street Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Doors open at 4 p.m.