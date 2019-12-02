Longest-serving Limestone County judge honored with new bellhouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. - People in Athens paid tribute to the county's longest-serving judge Monday afternoon.

Neighbors gathered outside the Limestone County Courthouse where a new bellhouse was dedicated along with a plaque to remember Judge David Rosenau.

Rosenau was on the bench for 44 years, retiring in 1981. He lived until 1998.

"He was so much about justice and fairness, and really wanted people who had to appear before him, to have a chance to improve their lives and better themselves. So, his judgments were always geared in that way," said Bill Graham, Judge David Rosenau's grandson.

The bell, which weighs 600 pounds, was made of bronze in 1870.

The bellhouse and new benches were provided thanks to the Limestone County Historical Society.