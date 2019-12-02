Ibraheem Yazeed charged with capital murder in Aniah Blanchard’s death

LEE COUNTY, Ala. – The man charged with kidnapping college student Aniah Blanchard from an Auburn convenience store is now charged with capital murder in her death.

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said Monday afternoon he also intends to seek the death penalty against Ibraheem Yazeed, 30.

Yazeed is the only person responsible for abducting Blanchard and killing her, Hughes said. He also revealed the Blanchard died from a gunshot wound.

Blanchard, 19, went missing Oct. 24. She was last seen at an Auburn convenience store Oct. 23. Authorities said Yazeed was seen at the convenience store at the same time, and a witness was seen forcing her into a vehicle. Her vehicle was found two days later at an apartment in Montgomery, damaged and with enough blood inside to indicate a life-threatening injury.

Her remains were found in a wooded area in Macon County Nov. 25.

Two other men were also arrested in connection with her death. Antwain Fisher, 35, is accused of driving Yazeed and helping dispose of evidence. He was charged with kidnapping. Hughes declined to talk about Fisher’s case Monday.

The third man, David Johnson Jr., was charged with hindering prosecution.