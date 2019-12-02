Huntsville’s Christmas parade route is changing slightly this year

December 2, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Construction downtown is causing a change of course for Huntsville’s Christmas parade.

A lane closure due to construction on Jefferson Street means the parade will go to Washington Street this year.

This year’s route will go:

  1. South out of Lot K, east onto Clinton Avenue
  2. South onto Church Street, then east onto Williams Avenue
  3. North onto Fountain Circle, continuing east onto Southside Square
  4. North onto Eastside Square, continuing north onto Washington Street
  5. Continuing to Holmes Avenue, then west on Holmes Avenue

The parade takes place Tuesday at 6 p.m. All streets on the parade route will close by 5:30 p.m.

