Huntsville’s Christmas parade route is changing slightly this year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Construction downtown is causing a change of course for Huntsville’s Christmas parade.
A lane closure due to construction on Jefferson Street means the parade will go to Washington Street this year.
This year’s route will go:
- South out of Lot K, east onto Clinton Avenue
- South onto Church Street, then east onto Williams Avenue
- North onto Fountain Circle, continuing east onto Southside Square
- North onto Eastside Square, continuing north onto Washington Street
- Continuing to Holmes Avenue, then west on Holmes Avenue
The parade takes place Tuesday at 6 p.m. All streets on the parade route will close by 5:30 p.m.