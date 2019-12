× Firefighters respond to fire in northwest Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Firefighters were on the scene of a fire in northwest Huntsville Monday afternoon.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue got the call to a mobile home fire on Geddings Lang Road just before 1 p.m.

The man who lived in the home was not there when the fire started, firefighters said.

There was no immediate word on what may have caused the fire.