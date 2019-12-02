× Decatur Utilities warn of scam calls making the rounds

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Utilities said scammers are calling local businesses again, posing as the Tennessee Valley Authority and threatening to cut off their power.

The scammers threaten to disconnect service unless a past-due bill is paid. The number shows up as 865-632-2101, which is a legitimate TVA toll-free number that the scammer is spoofing, according to a Decatur Utilities spokesman.

TVA provides power to Decatur Utilities and will never interact with residential or small business customers about bill payment and disconnection.

The Decatur Utilities spokesman said people should hang up on the scammers and call Decatur Utilities’ Customer Service Department at 256-552-1400 and select option 4 to report the scam and verify their account status.