Couple that lost thousands warns others of Check Washing scam that is making a comeback

MADISON, Ala. – With debit cards and online banking, writing a check to pay a bill isn’t all that common anymore.

Recently, a Madison couple was scammed out of nearly $5,000 and they want others to be aware of an old scam that seems to be making a comeback.

It’s a method called check washing and its been around for decades. The couple hit by it had never even heard of it and now they want others to be aware.

David Williams and his wife Kelly were shocked to get a call from their bank.

“Said that there was somebody trying to cash a check,” said David Williams. “So they asked her how much was the check and she said it was 1900 dollars and she said no I haven’t written a check to that person.”

The teller caught on to the fact that something was wrong, but not before the scammer had already cashed a different check from the Williams.

They started scrambling to figure out how the scammers got the check.

“Athens Utilities said we hadn’t paid our bill,” said scam victim, David Williams. “My wife remembered that she had put that check and a check for our security company into our mailbox.”

Then it clicked, someone took the checks out of their mailbox and erased information to rewrite them. Police call it check washing.

