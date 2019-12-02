× Christmas light display in Fayetteville inspired by the Galaxy of Lights

Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on WHNT News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is at 4020 Belle Road in Fayetteville, Tennessee. There are 23,000 LED lights in this display that was completely inspired by the Galaxy of Lights at the Botanical Gardens.

The animations and trees at this home cover 235 feet!

