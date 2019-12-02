Braves allow popular Culberson to become free agent

The Atlanta Braves are not offering a 2020 contract to Charlie Culberson. That makes the popular utility player a free agent. Culberson played almost every position for Atlanta and even pitched in relief in two games last season. His season ended when he was hit in the face by a fastball thrown by Washington’s Fernando Rodney on September 14. Culberson sustained multiple facial fractures.

