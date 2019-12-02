The Atlanta Braves are not offering a 2020 contract to Charlie Culberson. That makes the popular utility player a free agent. Culberson played almost every position for Atlanta and even pitched in relief in two games last season. His season ended when he was hit in the face by a fastball thrown by Washington’s Fernando Rodney on September 14. Culberson sustained multiple facial fractures.
Braves allow popular Culberson to become free agent
-
Braves player Charlie Culberson was hit in the face with a 90 mph fastball
-
10-spot: Cards oust Braves from NLDS with record 1st inning
-
Cardinals score 4 in 9th, hold off Braves 7-6 in NLDS opener
-
Atlanta comforts Hurricane Dorian evacuees with free services
-
Braves clinch 2nd straight NL East title, eliminate Giants
-
-
Molina wins it in 10th, Cards top Braves 5-4, Game 5 next
-
Former Auburn quarterback, Heisman winner Pat Sullivan dead at 69
-
Colin Kaepernick plans to audition for NFL teams on Saturday
-
Titans Keys to the Game: Los Angeles Chargers
-
Joe Burrow throws 4 TDs passes, No. 2 LSU routs MSU 36-13
-
-
Proceed with caution on shortcut from Huntsville to Atlanta
-
Antonio Brown signs with Patriots hours after being released by the Raiders
-
Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall at Georgia home