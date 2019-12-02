Auburn fined $250,000 for rushing the field after Iron Bowl win

Posted 10:54 am, December 2, 2019, by
Data pix.

AUBURN, Ala. - Auburn University is facing a big fine for fans running onto the field after the team's win over Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

The Southeastern Conference states the university is facing a $250,000 for its fourth violation of the SEC policy that prohibits postgame fan access to the competition area, WHNT's sister station WRBL reported.

Auburn defeated Alabama in a wild Iron Bowl Saturday night, handing Alabama its first two-loss regular season since 2010.

The fine policy, adopted in 2004, has penalties ranging from $50,000 for a first offense to fines of up to $100,000 for a second offense. Third and subsequent offenses have penalties up to $250,000.

The money from the fine will be deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.