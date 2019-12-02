Auburn fined $250,000 for rushing the field after Iron Bowl win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. - Auburn University is facing a big fine for fans running onto the field after the team's win over Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

The Southeastern Conference states the university is facing a $250,000 for its fourth violation of the SEC policy that prohibits postgame fan access to the competition area, WHNT's sister station WRBL reported.

Auburn defeated Alabama in a wild Iron Bowl Saturday night, handing Alabama its first two-loss regular season since 2010.

The fine policy, adopted in 2004, has penalties ranging from $50,000 for a first offense to fines of up to $100,000 for a second offense. Third and subsequent offenses have penalties up to $250,000.

The money from the fine will be deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.