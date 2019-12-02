× Alabama evangelist pleads guilty to 28 sex crimes

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama evangelist accused of sexually abusing at least six teenage boys plead guilty Monday morning.

Al.com reports that Paul Edward Acton Bowen pleaded guilty to 28-counts of sexual abuse right as the trial in Etowah County was set to begin.

The 39-year-old originally pleaded not guilty by reason of mental defect.

It’s unclear what the plea might mean for a similar case in Jefferson County — where he’s set to go on trial in April.

Paul Acton Bowen was facing criminal charges, including enticing a child for sexual act, sodomy, traveling to meet a child for sexual act and sexual abuse involving at least six different victims between the ages of 13 and 16.