36th annual ‘A Country Christmas’ returns to Gaylord Oprland Resort

NASHVILLE, Ala. -- The wonder of the holiday season has arrived in Music City for the 36th year. Gaylord Opryland Resort’s "A Country Christmas" offers over-the-top decorations, dazzling shows, and unlimited family-friendly activities.

“We welcome about a million guests just to come in through our doors, see all the lights," said the resort's marketing manager Rob Regg.

Three million lights are hung up throughout the resort starting in July. And even more holiday magic is shared through the resort’s floor-to-ceiling gardens.

“Starting the middle of November we start installing all of our poinsettias, and throughout the season we’re installing around 15,000 poinsettias," said chief horticulturist Megan McDugald.

On top of that is 15 miles of garland, 10 miles of hand-tied-red ribbon, and a 48-foot tall Christmas tree.

New this year is Pinetop, an outdoor adventure village for skating and snow thrills, and at the Grand Ole Opry, a live depiction of the iconic TV classic we all grew up with, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."

This year the resort’s signature ICE! attraction, made of 2 million pounds of ice, features "A Christmas Story." It's the first time the exhibit has been modeled after a live-action movie.

And it's important to know that you and your family don't necessarily have to spend a night at the resort in order to enjoy the holiday extravaganza.

“Huntsville’s not too far of a drive up, come here, enjoy the decorations, dine in some of our restaurants, do some Christmas shopping," Regg said. "Go see some of our shows, head back down to Huntsville, make it a day trip.”

It's worth the trip to "A Country Christmas" to make new family experiences and holiday memories.