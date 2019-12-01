× Woman rescued after fall along Talum Trail in Green Mountain

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Multiple rescue crews were called to the Land Trust of North Alabama parking lot on Green Mountain Sunday morning.

According to WHNT News 19 crews on scene, first responders arrived around 10:30 a.m. to search for a woman who fell along the newest trail – the Talum Trail, rated difficult.

Around 11:50 a.m. the woman, who first responders told us was 47, was brought out on a sled with a leg injury.

Responders sent to the fall included Huntsville Fire & Rescue, Green Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, and HEMSI.

Huntsville Police were also called for traffic control.