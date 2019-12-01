Titans Keys to the Game for Indianapolis Colts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Titans will travel to Indianapolis for the second time this season and face the colts in an AFC South matchup. Mike Keith gives us the keys to the game for this week.

"Indianapolis loves to run the football. That's because they have a powerful offensive line. It doesn't matter which running back the Colts have in the game, they can run. So key number one for Tennessee Sunday in Indy, stop the run, fill the gaps, don`t lose the edge and tackle. It'll take all 11 Titan defenders to make it work. Key number two about the Titans receivers. They need to win against the Colts secondary. This is an aggressive defense, so to win, Tennessee's receivers must be more physical. Finally, clear your mind. The Titans have won just once at Lucas Oil Stadium, and frankly, they've never played well there. That's all in the past. This is a huge AFC South game, and the Titans need to find a way to go get it no matter where it's being played, even Indianapolis."

