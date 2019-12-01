× Sunday morning power outage affects Moores Mill area

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Multiple Huntsville Utilities customers woke up to no power Sunday morning.

According to Huntsville Utilities, an outage around 8:10 a.m. affected the Moores Mill and Chase areas between Winchester Road and Highway 72, and from Memorial Parkway east to Maysville Road.

As of 8:15 a.m., the outage map showed between 200 and 1300 customers were without power in the area.

HU stated the cause was unknown but likely related to Saturday’s thunderstorms.

Crews were working to restore service as soon as possible.