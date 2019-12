HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Dug Hill Road and Wall Road.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said HEMSI got the call around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Alabama State Troopers (ALEA), HEMSI, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Huntsville Fire & Rescue, Central Volunteer Fire Department, the Huntsville Police Department responded to the scene.

ALEA is investigating the wreck.