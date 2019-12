MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Muscle Shoals Police are investigating a body found in the Tennessee River near Singing River Bridge in Muscle Shoals.

Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque was called to the south side of Singing River Bridge shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Gasque identified the man as James Allan Hovis, 40, of Colbert County.

The coroner’s office said foul play is not suspected.