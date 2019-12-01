Multiple crews respond to fire at Weathers Place B&B in Dekalb County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY HEAD, Ala. - Multiple fire crews responded to a massive fire at the Weathers Place Bed & Breakfast on Sunday night.

Valley Head Fire Chief Dustin Burt said they got the call around 8:20 p.m. and the house was fully involved in the fire.

Valley Head, Mentone, Henagar, and Hammondville fire crews, totaling to 30 firefighters, responded to the scene.

Mentone Police also responded to the fire.

Chief Burt said the cause is currently unknown and the fire seems to have started on the second floor at the front area of the house.

Officials said Weathers Place B&B was built in the 1850s. Authorities are not sure if it was an active bed and breakfast.

The B&B is a total loss, according to Chief Burt.

