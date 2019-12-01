Meridianville Christmas lights display lights up the whole community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's a look at one of the biggest Christmas lights displays in North Alabama!

This display is on Buddy Tate Lane in Meridianville. Ron Owens said his son-in-law, Brad Kurowsky, sets up his light display with lights that blink to Christmas songs, and the display lights up the community.

There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

