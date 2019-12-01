× “It’s a Wonderful Life” in Hartselle on Sunday, December 1

HARTSELLE, Ala. – The community of Hartselle is getting in the Christmas spirit.

They are hosting the “It’s a Wonderful Life” Christmas open house Sunday afternoon, December 1.

The event runs from 1-4 p.m. and visitors can check out local shops in the 400 block of Main Street West.

There will also be cookies – ornament making and registration for free workshops at Chalk it up by Rock Creek Designs.

This is a kid friendly event; families and kids of all ages are encouraged to stop by and check out the festivities.

Special guests include Santa, who will be at Whinny Wisdom; Dodie Rogers (daughter of Roy Rogers and Dale Evans) and the West Point Rodeo Queens; and the Grinch, who will be at Keramos Ceramics.