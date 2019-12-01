Eight apartments destroyed in Sunday morning fire at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to an apartment fire in the 600-block of Lakefront Drive Sunday morning.

According to a Nixle alert, HFR sent multiple crews to the Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments around 10 a.m.

WHNT News 19 crews told the newsroom several people were being evacuated in the area.

Huntsville Fire spokesman Capt. Frank McKenzie said eight apartments were likely destroyed, with several others heavily damaged by smoke.

Due to utility damage, up to 16 apartments could be unlivable.

Crews were still putting out hot spots as of 11:30 a.m.

The Red Cross was on the way to assist displaced residents.

Potentially 8 units displaced. Up to 16 units will be unlivable because utility damage. No injuries. Unsure about pets at this time. Although many people seemed to get out with their dogs. Huntsville Fire is meeting with impacted families as we speak. @whnt pic.twitter.com/UXbyB8cEbL — Ethan Fitzgerald (@EthanWHNT) December 1, 2019