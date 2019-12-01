Eight apartments destroyed in Sunday morning fire at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments

Photo Gallery
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to an apartment fire in the 600-block of Lakefront Drive Sunday morning.
According to a Nixle alert, HFR sent multiple crews to the Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments around 10 a.m.
WHNT News 19 crews told the newsroom several people were being evacuated in the area.
Huntsville Fire spokesman Capt. Frank McKenzie said eight apartments were likely destroyed, with several others heavily damaged by smoke.
Due to utility damage, up to 16 apartments could be unlivable.
Crews were still putting out hot spots as of 11:30 a.m.
The Red Cross was on the way to assist displaced residents.
