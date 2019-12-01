× Former Auburn quarterback, Heisman winner Pat Sullivan dead at 69

AUBURN, Ala. – Pat Sullivan, former Auburn quarterback and Heisman winner, has passed away

The Auburn Plainsman reports Sullivan was 69 when he died.

Sullivan played three seasons for the Tigers, winning the Heisman trophy during his senior season, when he threw 162-281 for 2,012 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Sullivan played for the Falcons from 1972-76, leaving the league to become a football coach.

Sullivan joined the Auburn coaching staff as the QB coach in 1986, working with then-head coach Pat Dye.

From Auburn, he left to be the head coach at Texas Christian University and Samford.