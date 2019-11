× Wreck closes part of US-72 eastbound west of Gurley

GURLEY Ala. – Part of US 72 was closed Saturday morning near Gurley.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed around 10:15 a.m. that US-72 eastbound was closed west of Rock Cut Road and at least one person was trapped in a car.

highway 72 east just west of rock cut rd wreck with entrapment ,hwy is shut down for a few … use alternate route . — Dispatch Madison County AL Sheriff's Office (@mcsoDispatchAL) November 30, 2019

The Sheriff’s Office advised drivers to take an alternate route while they worked to clear the wreck.