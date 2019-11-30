Watch Live: CBS Sports presents the Iron Bowl
Strong Storms Possible Saturday

WATCH LIVE: Iron Bowl kicks off at 2:30 on CBS

Posted 2:00 pm, November 30, 2019

Today, catch one of the biggest games of the year, the Iron Bowl. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m.

Not near a TV? Don’t worry, you can watch it on your mobile device.

Watch it on CBSSports.com — click the graphic below:

(Photo: SEC / MGN Online)

You can watch anywhere, on the go, with your mobile phone or tablet. You can also watch on a desktop or laptop computer.

Within the player you can:

• View relevant Twitter updates
• See instantly updated team stats
• Get scores from other games
• Watch video highlights as they happen

CBS is your source for SEC football!

