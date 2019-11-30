South Huntsville DMV to get camera, will soon issue driver’s licenses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - The South Huntsville satellite DMV on Bailey Cove Road is getting a new on-site camera thanks to the Madison County Commission.

The camera will be used for new license photos. Currently, the location does not have the capability of renewing or replacing driver's licenses.

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong said each office should be fully functional.

"In the next three years, we're looking at another 14,000 that will move to our region. A vast majority of those will move to Madison and Limestone counties," he explained. "What we've got to do is be sure that we're able to meet the needs to change the driver's license because the big thing is, this is what we're responsible for. Our license director is doing a phenomenal job at meeting those needs."

There is no installation date set yet.

Here is a list of the DMVs that currently issue licenses: