Man killed in Hazel Green motorcycle wreck early Saturday morning

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. – HEMSI confirmed one man was killed early Saturday morning in the Hazel Green area.

Spokesman Don Webster stated HEMSI was called to a motorcycle wreck at 12:41 a.m. at the intersection of Elkwood Section Road and Terry Lane.

A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Webster added Alabama State Troopers were called to investigate the wreck.